Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VHT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $255.99. 5,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,862. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.87. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

