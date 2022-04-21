Veil (VEIL) Trading Down 56.1% This Week

Veil (VEIL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. Veil has a market capitalization of $749,390.69 and $84.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 56.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

