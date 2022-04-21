Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) will announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Warner Music Group posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

Warner Music Group stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,995. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,928,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 33.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 31,665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 889.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 79,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

