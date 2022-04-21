Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.05

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.05 and traded as high as C$2.07. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 1,226,335 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEF. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$660.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64.

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$327.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

