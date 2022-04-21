WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.52

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $385.04 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001278 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00047816 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00016439 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007144 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

