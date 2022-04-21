WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,214. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,599,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,338,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,914,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.