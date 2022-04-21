WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.73

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and traded as high as $44.96. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $44.86, with a volume of 253,635 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DON. FMR LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3,346.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 560,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 80,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

