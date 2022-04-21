Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.71

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.71 and last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 20931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,992,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 161,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 626.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 48,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

