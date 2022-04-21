Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 546,608 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 99,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $4,386,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,809,000 after buying an additional 110,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $89.62. 32,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.63. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

WH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.