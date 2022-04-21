Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $712.80

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 712.80 ($9.27) and traded as high as GBX 736.10 ($9.58). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 730 ($9.50), with a volume of 3,799 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 710.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 789.52. The stock has a market cap of £419.28 million and a P/E ratio of 466.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

