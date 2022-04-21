Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $427,721.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,237. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $762.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.98. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

