Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) to post $52.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.64 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $54.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $209.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.76 million to $212.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $220.15 million, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $223.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

GSBC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.17. 41,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

