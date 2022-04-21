Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.70 Million

Brokerages expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) to announce $112.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.20 million and the highest is $125.20 million. HighPeak Energy posted sales of $25.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 338.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year sales of $856.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $745.37 million to $966.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HighPeak Energy.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth $7,837,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

HPK traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.75. 947,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,482. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPeak Energy (HPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.