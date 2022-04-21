Zacks: Analysts Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) will report $44.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.06 million and the lowest is $41.70 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $42.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $211.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.10 million to $214.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $260.86 million, with estimates ranging from $245.04 million to $282.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRS. Piper Sandler downgraded Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.57. 7,913,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,972. The company has a market capitalization of $947.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $5.59.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

