Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

AINV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Apollo Investment by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock remained flat at $$13.42 during midday trading on Thursday. 291,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.82. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

