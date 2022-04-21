Zacks: Analysts Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.52. Consolidated Edison posted earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

ED traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $98.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,913,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $99.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 68.3% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $2,074,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

