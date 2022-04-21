Zacks: Analysts Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Announce $2.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) will announce $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the highest is $2.70. Danaher reported earnings of $2.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,954,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $278.24. 3,481,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,034. The firm has a market cap of $199.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher has a twelve month low of $238.32 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

