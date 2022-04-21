Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) will report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. DaVita posted earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DaVita by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after buying an additional 298,187 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in DaVita by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in DaVita by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.66. 328,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day moving average is $110.74. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

