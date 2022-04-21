Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.22). New Relic posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.22.

In related news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $151,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,228. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in New Relic by 33.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the first quarter worth $234,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the first quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 40.8% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $5.03 on Thursday, reaching $65.97. 1,308,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,433. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.70. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

