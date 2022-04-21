Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) to report sales of $13.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications reported sales of $12.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $69.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.70 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $104.75 million, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $106.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,254,000 after buying an additional 370,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQNS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 218,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,690. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $114.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.81. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $6.84.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

