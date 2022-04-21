Zacks: Brokerages Expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) will post $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.80. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.34. 1,601,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,944. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

