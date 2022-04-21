Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.06 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $8.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.77.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.16. 2,189,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.59. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Dover by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Dover by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dover by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dover by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

