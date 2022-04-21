Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.11 Million

Brokerages expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) to report $247.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.00 million and the highest is $250.00 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $196.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $923.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $922.90 million to $926.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.90 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,915.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 851,935 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DT traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,143. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.54. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

