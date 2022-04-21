Zacks: Brokerages Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $700.78 Million

Equities analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) to post sales of $700.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $693.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $714.80 million. ITT reported sales of $698.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.38. 20,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,584. ITT has a 52-week low of $70.33 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

ITT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.