Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Hold

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of AVA stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $44.71. 373,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,373. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Avista has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $47.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avista by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

