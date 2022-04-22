-$0.25 EPS Expected for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. AppHarvest reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million.

A number of research firms have commented on APPH. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of AppHarvest stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,327. The stock has a market cap of $414.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.07. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

