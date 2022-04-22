$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) to announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 146.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after purchasing an additional 569,362 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 37.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $69.18. The stock had a trading volume of 38,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,319. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.