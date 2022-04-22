$10.10 Million in Sales Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.90 million and the highest is $10.30 million. Exagen reported sales of $10.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $51.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $52.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $63.13 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $64.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 55.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XGN shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:XGN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,869. Exagen has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $101.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a current ratio of 12.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Exagen by 90.7% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after buying an additional 658,553 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exagen by 130.4% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 221,095 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Exagen by 1,885.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.