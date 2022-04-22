$113.13 Million in Sales Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) will report sales of $113.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.10 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $105.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $612.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.10 million to $617.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $855.34 million, with estimates ranging from $827.30 million to $906.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $43,308.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,199 shares of company stock worth $2,790,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after buying an additional 1,747,269 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,603,000 after buying an additional 1,335,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after buying an additional 805,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,655,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.65 and a beta of 1.68. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average is $114.21.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

