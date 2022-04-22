12,500 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Purchased by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXU. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85,122.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Shares of SPXU traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,526,793. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.