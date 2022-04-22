1,892 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 578.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

VGT stock traded down $18.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.65. The company had a trading volume of 752,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.56. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $350.99 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

