$24.40 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) to announce $24.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $20.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $99.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.50 million to $99.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $107.70 million, with estimates ranging from $102.60 million to $112.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.88%.

FMAO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

FMAO traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 99,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

