26,960 Shares in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Bought by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 211.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,244 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 564.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 338,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACB traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,208,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,445. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $36.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

