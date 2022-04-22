$3.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the highest is $3.96 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $16.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $17.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.60 billion to $18.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.66 EPS.

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.60.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $720,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $1,401,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 10.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $426,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPI traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $167.91. The stock had a trading volume of 115,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.42. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $143.00 and a 12-month high of $212.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.