300,000 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,000. SoFi Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,736,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 17.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 39.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,462,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,404,285. The company has a quick ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

