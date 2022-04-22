3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after acquiring an additional 656,752 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,984,000 after acquiring an additional 574,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $92,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.13.

3M stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.23. 124,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.51. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

