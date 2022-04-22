$4.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.24 billion. Stryker posted sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $18.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $18.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.40 billion to $19.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 110,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.7% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $21.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,142. Stryker has a 1 year low of $236.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.46 and its 200-day moving average is $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

