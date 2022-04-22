$40.58 Million in Sales Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $40.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.80 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $43.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year sales of $179.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.35 million to $186.16 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $194.80 million, with estimates ranging from $177.88 million to $221.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,522,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,098,787. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $684.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

