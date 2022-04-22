$434.21 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will announce $434.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $430.00 million and the highest is $438.90 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $301.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.31.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $24.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,875,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,846. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.82.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

