$631.24 Million in Sales Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will post sales of $631.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $628.20 million to $637.64 million. Teleflex posted sales of $633.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.08.

Teleflex stock traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $338.51. 482,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,606. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after buying an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,370,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

