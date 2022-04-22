$633.56 Million in Sales Expected for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) will announce $633.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for F5’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $646.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $626.75 million. F5 posted sales of $645.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for F5.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on F5 from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.36.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $219,132.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,649,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $99,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,529 shares of company stock worth $2,916,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in F5 by 87.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $166,401,000 after acquiring an additional 382,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $156,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.22. The stock had a trading volume of 361,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 has a 12 month low of $174.34 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

