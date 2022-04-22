6,770 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Simon Property Group accounts for 1.9% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,478,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $4.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.88. 1,978,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.71 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.