7,005 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after buying an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after buying an additional 273,957 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,365,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,098,000 after buying an additional 131,522 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $182.25. The stock had a trading volume of 127,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966,052. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $185.94. The company has a market capitalization of $479.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.39.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.
In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.
About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
