72,507 Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. The Hain Celestial Group comprises 0.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of The Hain Celestial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

HAIN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.25. 686,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,715. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAIN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

