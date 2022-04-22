8,002 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Purchased by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,002 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRH. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,236,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,609 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after acquiring an additional 287,463 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 671,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CRH by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40,691 shares during the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.89. 589,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $54.54.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.2266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

