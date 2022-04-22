8,265 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.06. 113,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

