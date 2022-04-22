Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.75.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a market cap of $36.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.35. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.04.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,578 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 1,166,274.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,854,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

