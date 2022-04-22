Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.81

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.81 and traded as high as C$19.36. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$19.31, with a volume of 3,084 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$322.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61.

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$25.95 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.57%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

