Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.98

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.98 and traded as low as $8.13. Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 539,121 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a market cap of $376.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. The business had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 740,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,984 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

