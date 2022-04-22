Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.98

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.98 and traded as low as $8.13. Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 539,121 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a market cap of $376.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 740,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,984 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AERI)
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
