AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AerSale Corp. provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components. The company’s offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales and internally developed ‘Engineered Solutions’ to enhance aircraft performance. AerSale Corp., formerly known as Monocle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get AerSale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $828.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.39. AerSale has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $116.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that AerSale will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AerSale by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AerSale by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AerSale by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in AerSale during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

About AerSale (Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AerSale (ASLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.